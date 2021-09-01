2021 TV SCOOP AWARDS

Vote For Your TV Favorites Now!
TV Scoop AwardsKardashiansBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

See All of Zendaya’s Euphoric Fashion Week Looks Through the Years

Zendaya went from Disney starlet to bonafide fashion supernova. In honor of her 25th birthday, check out all of her best fashion week looks throughout the years.

By Vannessa Jackson Sep 01, 2021 3:04 PMTags
FashionFashion WeekNew York Fashion WeekCelebritiesZendaya
Watch: Zendaya's Most Iconic Suit Moments

The world is her runway.

Zendaya knows a thing or two about how to rock a red carpet. Year after year, the actress keeps finding new ways to outdo herself when it comes to her classic and edgy looks. She's always been a celebrity that remains ahead of the trend, and finds any opportunity to strut her stuff.

Ever since she stepped on the scene, the Euphoria star has found a way to keep all eyes on her when she's at any event, whether it's New York Fashion Week or the Emmys. She also has never stuck to just one style. Every year she finds new ways to evolve. From bright jewel tones to more toned down beiges, there isn't a dress that Zendaya can't take and make her own.

Ahead of NYFW and in honor of her 25th birthday September 1, we've rounded up some of her most daring and fun looks, and they did not disappoint. From chic and stunning to cute but coy, Zendaya is the celeb with the best style sense.

photos
Zendaya Through the Years

Click through Zendaya's best looks and poses below for the full euphoric experience.

Clint Spaulding/WWD/Shutterstock
Runway Ready

Zendaya couldn't help but gush over her latest TommyXZendaya collab, which debuted at New York Fashion Week. "Whoever took this, thank you for capturing my joy...still feeling a bit like a dream," she wrote on Instagram along with this photo.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Suit Sensation

The stylish star worked this Berluti suit at the Harper's BAZAAR celebrates "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld" at The Plaza Hotel during NYFW.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Fashion Frontrunner

Zendaya received the Fashion Force Award at Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards in early September.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Armani Army

Zendaya struck a pose at the Giorgio Armani Privé show, held at the Petit Palais, during Paris Fashion Week.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images for Fendi
When in Rome

Gorgeous in gold! Zendaya had cameras flashing while at the Fendi Couture Fall Winter 2019/2020 dinner on July 4 in Rome.

BGUS_1502641_001
Lady in Red

Zendaya served up some serious A-game style with this ravishing red look in Paris.

CREDIT BACKGRID
Marvelous in Mint

The actress delivered a major fashion moment in this mint Sally LaPointe outfit, complete with Christian Louboutin heels.

Edward Opi / Splash News
A-List Style

The Disney alum turned heads at the Michael Kors show in Feb. 2018.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Ralph & Russo Royalty

Zendaya looked beautiful in this white ensemble as she attended the Ralph & Russo Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on July 3, 2017.

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Party Dress

For the fashion house's party, Zendaya donned this glamorous dress, complete with a gorgeous train.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Living for Louis Vuitton

Zendaya posed with Nicolas Ghesquière, the creative director of Louis Vuitton, at the fashion house's show during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2016/2017.

Thomas Concordia/WireImage
Project Runway Judge

The A-list star was a guest judge on Project Runway during New York Fashion Week in Sept. 2016.

Daniel Zuchnik/GC Images
A Designer's Dream

Keeping warm in the winter! Zendaya wore this gorgeous ensemble while attending the Christian Siriano show on February 14, 2015 in New York City.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Go Red
We Heart You

Zendaya showed her heart while attending the Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2015 show.

Trending Stories

1

You Won't Recognize Two and a Half Men’s Angus T. Jones Today

2

Rose McGowan Calls Out Oprah Winfrey for Being as "Fake as They Come"

3

See Justin Bieber Model Kim Kardashian’s Skims in LA Billboard Mishap

Originally published on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 at 12 p.m. PT.

Trending Stories

1

You Won't Recognize Two and a Half Men’s Angus T. Jones Today

2

Rose McGowan Calls Out Oprah Winfrey for Being as "Fake as They Come"

3

See Justin Bieber Model Kim Kardashian’s Skims in LA Billboard Mishap

4

Kelly Ripa Fires Back at Fan's Accusation Over "Fresh-Faced" Beach Pic

5
Exclusive

How Kourtney Really Feels About Scott "Talking Behind Her Back"