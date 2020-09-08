Elsa Pataky Pays Tribute to "Amazing" Dad Chris Hemsworth With Adorable Photo

Gratitude is the attitude.

Elsa Pataky is showing a little extra love to her husband of a decade, Chris Hemsworth, and relishing in the hard work it takes to be a great dad. The actress took to Instagram on Monday, Sept. 7, to shout-out her hubby in a sweet candid pic of him with one of their three kids. "A little late, but happy Father's Day to all the amazing dads out there," she captioned a photo of Chris covered in suds in a bathtub with their child. "specially to this one."

Elsa, who shares 8-year-old daughter India Rose and 6-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan with Chris, is never one to shy away from showing a little love to her man. Especially when it comes to the hilarious and authentic way she documents their relationship on social media. Recently Elsa posted a pic of the Thor star for his birthday looking like a rugged outdoorsman, which she joked about.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful, super strong and good looking husband!!" she wrote next to the picture. "So glad you are at least the best dad and husband ever."