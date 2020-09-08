Bachelor Nation's Kaitlyn Bristowe Felt Like an "A--hole" for "Mean" Comments About Juan Pablo Galavis

Kaitlyn Bristowe is sharing how she really feels about Juan Pablo Galavis' season of The Bachelor.

The Bachelorette alum weighed in on the season 18 celeb during the Sept. 7 episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons—Ever!. When asked what came to mind when she heard the name "Juan Pablo" or thought of his season, Bristowe didn't mince words.

"Worst Bachelor ever," she replied. "Is that rude? I feel bad saying that. What comes to mind is, like, he just wasn't what America wants to see in a man."

In fact, Bristowe said she actually named a cactus after Galavis, which Chris Harrsion said was "very symbolic."

Bristowe also spoke about what Galavis said to Clare Crawley during the finale when cameras weren't rolling. As fans will recall, Crawley said the former professional soccer player told her "something that no woman wants to hear" and said it was "some sexual thing."

"It was just disgusting," Bristowe added. "Like, I just feel like the way a man speaks to a woman—the way that people speak to each other—it's a respect thing. When that's what happens when the cameras are off, I don't know why she didn't, like, run as she fast as she could in that moment."

In addition, she revealed she had actually signed up to be on Galavis' season and that she's "glad" she wasn't picked. As she put it, "I think a few bullets have been dodged in my Bachelor journey."