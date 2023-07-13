These Best Dressed Stars at the Emmy Awards Will Leave You in Awe

Before our favorite stars show off their fashionable looks on Sunday, Sept. 18 at the 2023 Emmys, take a look at the best style moments to ever grace the red carpet.

Lights, camera, action!

We're just a few months away from the 2023 Emmys and all we can think about is seeing nominees like Jenna Ortega, Pedra Pascal and Quinta Brunson slay the red carpet. (You can check out the full list of nominees here.)

But they aren't the only superstars that have had our heads turning over the years. Case in point? Angelina Jolie shut down the red carpet back in 1998 when she sizzled in a curve-hugging gown. A decade earlier, Joan Collins made a fiery entrance to the 1987 ceremony when she wore crimson-colored creation.

Plus, it was five years ago that Tracee Ellis Ross left everyone's jaws on the floor after she slipped into a hot pink Valentino gown that filled the entire room with its voluminous material. And how could we forget how Issa Rae made Cinderella modern at the 2018 show?

But don't just take our word for it. 

To relive the bold, beautiful and breathtaking fashion on the Emmys red carpet over the years, keep reading...

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Anya Taylor-Joy

Hello yellow! The Queen's Gambit actress glowed in her bright Dior dress with Tiffany & Co. jewelry at the 2021 award show. 

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Ellen Pompeo

Who says you have to wear a dress? The Grey's Anatomy star switched things up in 2021 by wearing an Elie Saab black velvet jumpsuit with crystal embroidery. 

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Zendaya

The Euphoria star took the red carpet by storm for the 2019 ceremony. From the vibrant emerald green hue to the sheer corset bodice, her custom Vera Wang dress was one to remember.

Jim Smeal/WireImage
Angelina Jolie

A total stunner! The actress made a grand entrance at the 1998 star-studded ceremony with this body-hugging blush gown.

Getty Images
Joan Collins

Known for her ~extra~ glamorous fashion sense, the Dynasty star brought the drama to the 1987 awards ceremony with this red-hot gown.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Susan Kelechi Watson

The This Is Us actress shined as bright as the cameras in this shimmery off-the-shoulder gown.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross

The Black-ish star showed up and showed out in this hot pink Valentino Haute Couture gown.

John Shearer/WireImage
Priyanka Chopra

The actress was a vision in white as she graced the red carpet in a dreamy custom-made Balmain gown.

John Shearer/WireImage
Viola Davis

Orange you glad the legendary star added a pop of color to the 2017 Emmys? The answer is yes.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Michelle Dockery

The 2018 Emmy winner brought whimsy and magic to the star-studded ceremony with a baby blue number by Carolina Herrera.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Keri Russell

The Hollywood star sizzled in a sexy feathered black dress at the 2018 Emmys.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images
January Jones

This figure-flattering Versace peplum stole the show at the 2009 Emmys. While the dress had a futuristic feel, it still has classic details that make it timeless. 

J. Merritt/Getty Images
Claire Foy

Sometimes less is more. And in this case, it worked with Claire's ultra-chic black jumpsuit by Oscar de la Renta.

Getty Images
Rue McClanahan

All that glitters is gold and Rue proved it with a glitzy design at the 1990 Emmys.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Regina King

King lit up the 2018 awards show with her highlighter-green Christian Siriano gown.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Kim Cattrall

The Sex and the City star sparkled in a daring and dazzling cut-out dress at the 2003 event.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Nina Dobrev

Talk about red-hot. The Vampire Diaries alum knocked 'em dead with a fiery strapless Donna Karan number in 2011.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Taraji P. Henson

The Empire star made a statement in a custom yellow Vera Wang dress at the 2016 Emmys.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Issa Rae

Looking like a modern-day Cinderella, the Insecure star turned heads in a bedazzled baby blue jumpsuit by Vera Wang. "There are 3,000 crystals on my dress right now. I was like, are you serious right now," she told E! News

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Mandy Moore

The This Is Us star dropped jaws with her wildly colorful Brandon Maxwell design.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Ava DuVernay

The director glistened and glimmered on the red carpet in her Reem Acra gown at the 2019 Emmys.

Getty Images
Julia Louis-Dreyfus

The actress wore a  show-stopping design to the 1995 awards ceremony with this little (daring) black dress, which featured a plunging neckline and spaghetti straps.

Mirek Towski/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images
Jennie Garth

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress brought all the drama to the 1995 Emmys with her audacious black design, which she perfectly paired with long satin gloves and strappy heels.

Instagram
Zendaya

The actress, who made history at the 2020 Emmys, oozed with glamour in an Armani creation that was reminiscent of the Swinging Sixties.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star graced the red carpet in a regal black dress that she paired with a statement-making necklace.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Allison Janney

Purple is rarely seen on the red carpet, but the award-winning actress made it looks oh-so-good.

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock
Jessica Biel

The Sinner star looked angelic in a white Ralph & Russo creation at the 2018 awards ceremony.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Lady Gaga

The songstress stopped traffic when she arrived to the 2015 Emmys in a simple, yet striking black dress by Brandon Maxwell.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross

The Pattern beauty founder sparkled from head to toe in a silver sequins and feathered Chanel dress.

Getty Images
Tatyana Ali

Now, this is how you rock a halter dress on the red carpet! The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actress was a vision in white at the 1995 Emmys.

A version of this story was first published on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at 11:36 a.m. PT.

The 2023 Emmy Awards air on Fox Monday, Sept. 18, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.