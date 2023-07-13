These Best Dressed Stars at the Emmy Awards Will Leave You in Awe

Watch : Best of GLAMBOT: Emmys Edition

Lights, camera, action!

We're just a few months away from the 2023 Emmys and all we can think about is seeing nominees like Jenna Ortega, Pedra Pascal and Quinta Brunson slay the red carpet. (You can check out the full list of nominees here.)

But they aren't the only superstars that have had our heads turning over the years. Case in point? Angelina Jolie shut down the red carpet back in 1998 when she sizzled in a curve-hugging gown. A decade earlier, Joan Collins made a fiery entrance to the 1987 ceremony when she wore crimson-colored creation.

Plus, it was five years ago that Tracee Ellis Ross left everyone's jaws on the floor after she slipped into a hot pink Valentino gown that filled the entire room with its voluminous material. And how could we forget how Issa Rae made Cinderella modern at the 2018 show?

But don't just take our word for it.