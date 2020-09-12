Cassie & ColtonLeighton MeesterCandace Cameron BureNYFWPhotosVideos

These OMG Fashion Week Looks Are Guaranteed to Make Your Jaw Drop

From Thierry Mugler's oyster dress to Charlotte Olympia's strawberry-shaped design, see the style moments that pushed the boundaries during Fashion Week.

By Alyssa Morin Sep 12, 2020 4:00 PMTags
FashionFashion WeekEvents
Related: Jaw-Dropping Celebrity Fashion of 2019

It's that time of year—Fashion Week, baby!

While things might look a bit different this season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, that doesn't mean style enthusiasts can't gush over the latest and greatest collections.

As a matter of fact, the CFDA plans to hold this year's event in a truly unique way, which will give designers an immersive way to connect with consumers, media, talent and more.

"To address the concerns of the fashion industry, we created the innovative RUNWAY360 digital platform which allows brands the flexibility to show their collections in a variety of formats and at a time that works for them," the CFDA's website reads.

New York Fashion Week officially kicks off on Sunday, Sept. 13th with Jason Wu and Harlem's Fashion Row's virtual fashion experience, and concludes with Tom Ford on Wednesday, Sept.16th.

But before you mark your calendars and set your alarms, we've rounded up the most OMG fashion looks to ever hit the runways.

photos
Street Style at Fall 2020 Fashion Week

Because during these times, it's fun to look back at the fashionable pieces that dropped jaws and turned heads. From Thierry Mugler's optical illusion oyster dress to Charlotte Olympia's strawberry-shaped design, nothing is off-limits.

With that, see the OMG style moments that pushed the boundaries during Fashion Week in our gallery below.

Trending Stories

1

Naya Rivera's Autopsy Report Reveals New Details About Final Moments

2

Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Addresses Patrick Starrr's Harsh Review

3

Hilaria Baldwin Reveals Baby No. 5's Name

Pierre Vauthey/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images
Dream Machine

In the wake of the internet age, Thierry Mugler gives the fashion world a futuristic fantasy.

Richard Bord/Getty Images
Seeing Double

With the appearance of Ming porcelain blended with baroque style, Guo Pei's 2019/2020 show is a work of art.

Mike Marsland/WireImage
Crown Jewels

Diamonds are a girl's best friend, indeed! Richard Quinn's silver sparkly design proves that head-to-toe jewels are always a good idea.

Shutterstock
Seeing Double

Severed heads... but make it fashion. Gucci pushes the boundaries for its fall/winter runway in 2018. From the head props to the wild prints and over-the-top layers, this is a show to remember.

Daniel SIMON/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Little Black... Bra

Chanel is known for more than its famous tweed jackets and diamond-encrusted brooches. Karl Lagerfeld pushes the envelope for the 1996 collection, which features itty-bitty bikinis, bum-baring dresses and more.

PIXELFORMULA/SIPA/Shutterstock
Outside the Box

Dior gives the phrase "out of the box" a new meaning with this daring and dazzling design for its fall/winter runway. 

MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images
Bouquet Beauty

Forget the bridal gown—because this Moschino number is a sight to see. Gigi Hadid dazzles in a dress that looks like a literal bouquet of flowers at the spring/summer 2018 show.

Kay-Paris Fernandes/Getty Images
Heavenly Body

Guo Pei continues to turn heads with extravagant and ostentatious designs. For the 2017 show, this diamond-adorned gown and headpiece made everyone ooh and aah.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images
Cross the Line

Iris Van Herpen knows how to steal the show with her electrifying and larger-than-life pieces. Case in point? The 2012 fall/winter collection is a work of art.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Naked Truth

One word: wow! Jean Paul Gaultier's 1993 collection lights up the fashion world. Creating the illusion of a naked body, this bedazzled catsuit still manages to look angelic and ethereal.

Daniel SIMON/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Mother of Pearl

Thierry Mugler debuts this breathtaking gown in 1995, which gives the illusion of a pearl in an oyster. And if it looks familiar, Cardi B dropped jaws at the 2019 Grammys wearing this exact dress.

Guy Marineau/Conde Nast via Getty Images
Pretty in Pearls

John Galliano's 1997 runway collection for Dior fuses the old with the new.

BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images
Floral Fetish

Richard Quinn makes a case for bondage face masks for the autumn/winter 2020 collection. The juxtaposition of the daring accessory mixed with the virtuous floral print makes it a knock-out.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Got It in the Bag

Moschino always brings electricity to the catwalk with eccentric and quirky designs. This cheeky shopping bag dress is no different.

Estrop/Getty Images
Making Waves

Iris Van Herpen's spring/summer 2017 show is chock-full of glitzy, glamours and otherwordly pieces. Each design, such as this wave-like dress, deserves to be displayed in a museum.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs
Less Is More

Sometimes, being risky means wearing something as simple as a black bustier and matching trousers. Miley Cyrus' leather gloves and zebra-print coat gives this Marc Jacobs design more edge.

Peter White/Getty Images
Red Hot, Hot, Hot

Only Valentino knows how to make something both sexy and sophisticated. This fiery red gown from the 2020 spring/summer runway is proof.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Out-of-This-World

Rick Owens knows how to perfectly mix grunge, edge and style. For the designer's autumn/winter 2019 collection, models traipsed down the runway in futuristic-looking ensembles.

Guy Marineau/Conde Nast via Getty Images
White-Hot

Tom Ford is the king of subtle yet striking fashion. Need proof? For Gucci's ready-to-wear 1996 runway, the designer shows that simplicity can be oh-so-sexy.

WWD/Shutterstock
Sleek and Chic

Since the dawn of time, Richard Quinn has been taking fashion risks. However, this sleek and chic number from the 2018 catwalk takes it up a notch. 

Pixelformula/SIPA/Shutterstock
Flower Power

Thom Browne's piece features an explosion of flowers and patterns for the 2020 Menswear spring/summer show. It's safe to say the word "basique" isn't part of the designer's vocabulary.

Giovanni Giannoni/WWD/Shutterstock
Sugar Rush

Charlotte Olympia brings whimsy and camp to the runway for its 2017 runway. From the delicately placed jewels to the strawberry shape, the designer proves style can be both playful and dashing.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Flower Power

Guo Pei makes the fashion world swoon over this lavish design, which looks like the model is laying on a bed of flowers.

Catwalking/Getty Images
Modern Medicine

Marc Jacobs and Richard Prince make face masks look ultra-luxurious and chic for Louis Vuitton's 2008 collection. Models sashay along the catwalk in glossy nurse uniforms and branded face masks.

Shutterstock
Orange You Glad

When in doubt, go for something bright and bold like this Emilio Pucci number from its fall/winter 2017 runway.

LAURENT BENHAMOU/SIPA/Shutterstock
Royal Blues

Sometimes, all you need is one eye-catching item to steal the show. And that's exactly what this vibrant blue design by Antonio Ortega Haute Couture does.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Sunny Yellow

A feathery confection! Leave it to Valentino to bring the fashion and the fun to Paris Fashion Week. The design's vivid color, tiered ruffles, bedazzled floral print and larger-than-life headpiece makes it one memorable dress.

Chris Moore/Catwalking/Getty Images
Splash of Color

Comme des Garçons's spring/summer 2007 show takes a fashion risk with its runway show, which features muted yet wildly colorful pieces.

For more Fashion Week updates, click here.

Trending Stories

1

Naya Rivera's Autopsy Report Reveals New Details About Final Moments

2

Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Addresses Patrick Starrr's Harsh Review

3

Hilaria Baldwin Reveals Baby No. 5's Name

4

Whitney Way Thore's Ex-Fiancé Welcomes Baby With Another Woman

5

Kim Kardashian Addresses Those Rumors She Has 6 Toes