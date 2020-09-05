Morgan Stewart Shows Off Her Baby Bump for the First Time with Chic Bikini Photo

A Bikini and a bump!
Morgan Stewart took to Instagram Stories on Saturday, Sept. 5, to show off her growing baby bump for the first time.
For her social media post, the Nightly Pop host posed in a simple yet striking black bikini that she accessorized with gold jewelry pieces and large sunglasses. Of course, all eyes were on her stomach, as she smiled for the camera and cradled her bump.
"Can we get this emoji a bikini please....," she quipped on Instagram.
It was just last month that Morgan announced the sweet and special pregnancy news. In August, the E! personality revealed that she and her fiancé Jordan McGraw were expecting their first child together.
As if that wasn't exciting enough, the couple announced they are having a baby girl.
"She may not be great at math but at least we know she'll be well dressed," Morgan captioned her Instagram post at the time. Jordan added, "Been working on my dad jokes for years."
"We are so excited about our baby girl! We can't WAIT to meet her," Morgan exclusively told E! News after sharing the pregnancy news.
She later dished on Daily Pop, "First of all, I'm so happy that we can now say that out loud and it's no longer a secret. Because the secret-keeping for that long, for me, has been one of the hardest things I've ever had to go through."
A month before announcing her pregnancy, Morgan and Jordan decided to take their romance to the next level. On the Fourth of July, the couple shared the exciting news that they were engaged.
"Fireworks," the host shared on Instagram, alongside a photo that showed off her massive diamond ring.
As Jordan explained to E! News, he was so eager to take this next step that "there was no waiting."
The couple had been dating for seven months before Dr. Phil's son decided to pop the big question. But as Morgan previously shared, she and Jordan first got together over a decade ago. Despite splitting up after one year, they rekindled their romance in early 2020.
Fast-forward to now, and the pair will soon be a family of three!