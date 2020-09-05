Morgan Stewart Shows Off Her Baby Bump for the First Time with Chic Bikini Photo

A Bikini and a bump!

Morgan Stewart took to Instagram Stories on Saturday, Sept. 5, to show off her growing baby bump for the first time.

For her social media post, the Nightly Pop host posed in a simple yet striking black bikini that she accessorized with gold jewelry pieces and large sunglasses. Of course, all eyes were on her stomach, as she smiled for the camera and cradled her bump.

"Can we get this emoji a bikini please....," she quipped on Instagram.

It was just last month that Morgan announced the sweet and special pregnancy news. In August, the E! personality revealed that she and her fiancé Jordan McGraw were expecting their first child together.

As if that wasn't exciting enough, the couple announced they are having a baby girl.

"She may not be great at math but at least we know she'll be well dressed," Morgan captioned her Instagram post at the time. Jordan added, "Been working on my dad jokes for years."