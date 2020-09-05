See Francesca Farago and Jef Holm Seal Their New Romance With a Kiss

Francesca Farago and Jef Holm are not ones to shy from a little bit of PDA.

The Too Hot to Handle star gave the former Bachelorette contestant a kiss on the cheek as the pair waited for a car at Los Angeles International airport on Friday. Francesca was dressed in grey bike shorts and a vintage pullover, while Jef sported a red flannel and jeans.

Per Francesca's Instagram, the couple spent the night in Las Vegas, where she posed in FashionNova lingerie on her hotel balcony.

And it seems that Jef is already playing the supportive partner since he was spotted in a reflection in her sultry picture. Too Tired to Be Crazy podcast host Violet Benson commented, "Lmao the person in the background taking the picture.... [laughing emoji] what... a... supportive..... man."

Jef recently told E! News that he and Francesca started dating after a mutual friend introduced them to each other a few weeks ago.