Ulta Beauty’s 21 Days of Beauty Deal of the Day: 50% Off Juice Beauty and Select Faux Mink Lashes!

It's time for the shopping event skincare fanatics and makeup addicts have been waiting for: Ulta Beauty's 21 Days of Beauty is here!
From now until Saturday, September 19th, shoppers can stock up on an array of makeup and skincare products at up to 50% off. You can expect amazing buys from brands such as Urban Decay, Mario Badescu, KKW Beauty, Kylie Cosmetics and many more! And if you're not sure about what you're buying, try before you buy with GLAMlab, Ulta Beauty's virtual product try-on (it's free on the brand's app). Just remember: you only have one day to shop each deal, so if you spot something you can't live without, make sure you grab it before it's gone!
For today's deal, you can get 50% off select faux mink lashes and 50% off Juice Beauty's Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizer and Booster Serum! Check out our faves below!
House of Lashes Iconic Lite False Lashes
House of Lashes' fan favorite Iconic Lite False Lashes are beloved for a reason: 'cause they're stunning. With a thinner band for more comfortable, everyday wear, the lashes are placed in a V-formation with a criss-cross pattern to give you drama without going over the top. Plus, they last for an average of five to eight wears... or more, if you really take care of 'em.
Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizer
Formulated with an organic base of botanical juices, this vegan and cruelty-free moisturizer relies on fruit stem cells and Vitamin C infused into a resveratrol-rich grape formula, all designed to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Meanwhile, organic antioxidant-rich jojoba and shea hydrate thirsty skin, and evening primrose, linseed and borage seed help with nourishment.
Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Anti-Wrinkle Booster Serum
This ultra-light gel serum reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles using the same formulation as the complimentary moisturizer, but it's crafted to maximize the performance of the moisturizer as the first step in your skincare routine. How? It preps your skin to absorb the cream's rich antioxidants, while improving the appearance of skin tone and luminosity thanks to ingredients like plant-derived hyaluronic acid.
