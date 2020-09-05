Ulta Beauty’s 21 Days of Beauty Deal of the Day: 50% Off Tarte and Tula!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's time for the shopping event skincare fanatics and makeup addicts have been waiting for: Ulta Beauty's 21 Days of Beauty is here!
From now until Saturday, September 19th, shoppers can stock up on an array of makeup and skincare products at up to 50% off. You can expect amazing buys from brands such as Urban Decay, Mario Badescu, KKW Beauty, Kylie Cosmetics and many more! And if you're not sure about what you're buying, try before you buy with GLAMlab, Ulta Beauty's virtual product try-on (it's free on the brand's app). Just remember: you only have one day to shop each deal, so if you spot something you can't live without, make sure you grab it before it's gone!
For today's deal, Diamond and Platinum rewards members can get 50% off Tarte's Shape Tape Concealer, while everyone else can get 50% off the Tarte Shape Tape Glow Wand and 50% off Tula's Brighten Up Smoothing Primer Gel! Check them out below!
Tarte Shape Tape Concealer
You may have heard that Tarte's fan favorite Shape Tape Concealer sells one unit every 12 seconds, but if you're a Diamond or Platinum rewards member and haven't jumped on this hype train, now's the time! This vegan, full-coverage formula helps brighten and smooths, and gives skin a firmer, more lifted look. It also nourishes the delicate undereye area with mango seed and shea butters, and stays put without flaking.
Tarte Shape Tape Glow Wand
Tarte's Shape Tape Glow Wand will totally help you get your glow on (duh), with a vegan formula made with a proprietary diamond complex to diffuse light. The result is an instant lift for your under eye, with a blurred, soft-focus filtered finish to make you look fresh and luminous. You can use it solo, on top of your Shape Tape concealer, or mixed with your favorite moisturizer.
Tula Brighten Up Smoothing Primer Gel
This silicone-free priming gel will give you brighter, smoother-looking skin, setting the stage for flawless makeup application. It's non-comedogenic and leaves an instant cooling and refreshing sensation on your skin. Key ingredients include probiotics to help lock in moisture and soothe the appearance of inflammation, yuzu to help brighten the skin, and willowherb to clarify blemish-prone skin.
