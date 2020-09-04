Why Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Almost Decided Against Their ''Wild'' Pregnancy Reveal

Turns out the story behind "Wild" is actually pretty wild.

On Aug. 13, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen announced they were welcoming their third child to the delight of millions of fans and Twitter users everywhere. Keeping with the tradition of dancing to the beat of their own drum, the couple announced the special news in John's music video for his song "Wild." However, in a new interview, John shared why the sweet moment almost didn't happen.

"[Chrissy] was kind of hedging her bets, because we were early in our pregnancy," he told People. "We hadn't taken all the tests to make sure everything is okay, and she said, 'Let's just shoot it.' And by the time the video would be edited, we could decide whether or not to use that scene."

Soon after filming the beautiful ocean scene, John and Chrissy were able to get the necessary tests done and found out the video was good to go.