Inside Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's Idaho Vacation With Justin and Hailey Bieber

It's time to end summer in the sun.
Well, that certainly was Kendall Jenner's mindset when she recently traveled to Coeur D'Alene in Idaho for four fun days with NBA player Devin Booker.
According to an eyewitness, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stayed in a lakefront home near the Gozzer Ranch Golf & Lake Club with a group of friends. While there, the model enjoyed plenty of summer activities alongside Devin.
"They had a good time playing on the dock and swimming in the lake every day," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "They spent all of their time outdoors relaxing and being in nature."
And one day during the trip, Kendall and Devin met up with Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber to play golf and tennis. As seen in photos, Kendall kept it casual with a tie-dye shirt and sunglasses while Justin opted for a bright pink button-down.
"They seemed like close friends," an eyewitness explained. "They also went on a hike and got some exercise together. Everyone had such a nice vacation and loved living the lake life. They all talked about how they want to come back again soon."
In fact, Kendall shared some highlights from her summer getaway on Instagram. Whether tanning on the dock, jet skiing in the water or staying warm by the fire-pit, the supermodel gave more than a few followers vacation envy.
"I [heart emoji] lakes," Kendall captioned her collage of photos. Hailey would later comment, "And lakes [heart emoji] you."
For fans trying to keep up with Kendall's relationships, some may be curious to see where things stand with Devin. Despite romance rumors, the model isn't confirming anything. Instead, the 24-year-old is enjoying quality time with her close friends, including Devin.
"They have been staying together and hanging out in Malibu with friends and family," a source previously shared with E! News. "She definitely prefers to keep her relationships on the down low, but she likes him and she's happy to be with him right now."
"For now, they are together having fun and hanging out," the source continued.