Nancy Grace Vows to "Find the Truth" in Bone-Chilling Injustice With Nancy Grace Season 2 Trailer

Nancy Grace is back fighting the good fight.
In this exclusive trailer for season two of Oxygen's Injustice With Nancy Grace, the famed legal commentator once again takes a deep dive into riveting cases, many of which involve bungled investigations, suppressed evidence and more.
In the just released footage, Nancy starts out, "After decades prosecuting and covering crimes, I've seen countless innocent lives destroyed."
As the trailer continues, it teases the horrific cases to come for season two of the Oxygen hit.
One voice-over states, "This was the most horrific murder case that this city has ever seen."
And that's just a tease of what's to come!
Per those featured in the teaser, this season of Injustice With Nancy Grace will look at murder cases, missing persons cases and witness intimidation.
"They stuffed her in a trash can like a piece of trash," a woman notes in the all-new trailer.
Just when you thought Injustice With Nancy Grace couldn't get more gruesome, another woman remarks on a loved one being dismembered and thrown over a bridge.
The tearful lady shares, "Somebody dismembers her and throws her over a bridge and nobody's paid a price for it."
Will Nancy be able to make sense of these twisted stories and help all those involved? She certainly plans on it.
"I can't just stand by," Nancy Grace concludes in the clip below. "I must find the truth and expose the injustice."
Injustice With Nancy Grace returns for season two on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 9 p.m. on Oxygen.
(E! and Oxygen are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)