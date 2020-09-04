Unleash Your Inner Warrior With ShopDisney's New Mulan Collection!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The day has finally come: the live-action remake of Mulan is now available on Disney+! And in honor of the film's launch, ShopDisney has released an all-new Mulan collection!
China's honored heroine can be found across a variety of must-haves, from limited-edition dolls and pins to comfy, cozy cotton t-shirts, and even customizable mugs to make your morning more powerful. Want to dress up as your favorite warrior? There's matching mommy and mini-me costumes, too!
So if you want to know when your reflection might show who you are inside, maybe these film-inspired finds will help you make the connection. Shop our faves below!
Mulan Deluxe Costume for Adults and Kids, Plus Sound Effects Sword
You and your mini-me can dress up as China's greatest warrior in these cute costumes. The adult costume features a jumpsuit with a red tunic and grey pants, cinched at the waist with a removable faux leather belt. The kid's version is a three-piece set with a tunic, coordinating pants, robe outfitted with a knotted belt, panels of armor, and detailed embroidery. And don't forget the sword that makes sound effects! It's motion activated and makes sword sounds, but also features engraved symbols on blade that translate to "loyal," "brave," and "true." Just like our heroine.
Mulan Limited Edition Doll
Limited to only 3,400 dolls, this unique figurine is designed by Disney Store artists and comes with a certificate of authenticity, so you know you're getting the real deal. Here, Hua Mulan wears her beautifully detailed red robe, armor and molded boots, wields her molded, plastic sword with painted details, and is accompanied by a sculpted replica of a multicolored phoenix.
Mulan T-Shirt for Women
Disney always has awesome character-inspired t-shirts, and the one honoring Mulan is no exception. Striking in red cotton with a ribbed crew neck, the silkscreen of our heroine on the front is printed in grayscale using eco-friendly, water-based inks. Plus, it's super soft and incredibly comfortable, which comes in handy when you need something cozy to slip into once you doff your armor.
Mulan Riding Black Wind Watercolor OtterBox iPhone Case
Protect your phone in style with this customizable phone case from Otterbox, featuring Hua Mulan riding Black Wind in brushstroke art on the back. It's made for the iPhone XS with dual-layer defense guards to protect against drops, crafted from synthetic rubber and polycarbonate to ensure your phone has maximum protection without bulk. It's also wireless-charging compatible.
Mulan Limited Edition Phoenix Pin
If you're a pin trader, you'll definitely want to get your hands on this one. It's limited to 2,000 and made in an enameled, pin-on-pin design, featuring a phoenix with multi-colored accents rising from the mists. It was made specifically for the Disney theme parks and includes a Disney Pin Trading 2020 backstamp, so you know it's a legit addition to your collection.
Mulan (Warrior) Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure
Ready to add another figure to your Funko Pop! collection? This warrior version of Hua Mulan is ready to join the fray, complete with her sword in hand. It's #637 in the Pop! Vinyl series and was created specifically for the Disney theme parks.
Mulan Backpack by Danielle Nicole
Whether you need something sturdy to carry your books to class, or you just prefer the support of a backpack to carry all your daily essentials, this Mulan-inspired backpack is up to the task. It's made of simulated leather and features "armor" panels that look just like Hua Mulan's battle costume, with her sword on the front and tassel details with zip pulls. There's also two front exterior zip compartments, a double zip main compartment and interior pockets.
Mulan Riding Black Wind Watercolor Mug
If your morning coffee isn't enough to inspire you to jump into your day, maybe this mug with Hua Mulan riding Black Wind will give you the push you need. The mug is customizable and comes in two sizes, 11-ounces or 15-ounces. It's made of strong ceramic, and is both microwave and dishwasher safe.
