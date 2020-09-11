Leighton Meester Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Adam Brody

Hey, Upper East Siders! It looks like Queen B has just given birth.

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody have welcomed their second child together. The O.C. alum confirmed the news this week while participating in Hold the Phone TV's The Fun Time Boys Game Night Spectacular. "I have a new kid," Brody said on Twitch. "Since last I played I have a new kid. I have a boy. He's a dream, he's a dream boy."

The little one joins big sister Arlo, who Adam, 40, and Leighton, 34, welcomed in 2015.

Leighton and Adam are fairly private for a Hollywood couple. In fact, they never officially announced the pregnancy news. It wasn't until the paparazzi snapped a few shots of Leighton's baby bump in April 2020 that the world learned she was expecting. Of course, their decision to shield their family from the limelight should come as no surprise to their fans.