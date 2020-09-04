Bow Down: The Ultimate Ranking of Beyoncé's 10 Best Music Videos

Let's get one thing straight: There is no bad Beyoncé video.

Since embarking on her solo career with the release of Dangerously in Love in 2003, the former Destiny's Child frontwoman hasn't let up on the eye-popping visuals to go along with her steady stream of hits, always making sure she's upping the ante in the process. After all, this is the woman who changed the game with that digital drop—the surprise self-titled 2013 album that already had music videos filmed under an impressive cloak of secrecy.

Over the years, her artistry has graduated from mere music videos to feature-length films, like Lemonade in 2016 and Black Is King in 2020, leaving fans with an overwhelmingly excellent collection of aural artwork to revel in (and her contemporaries struggling to keep up). And so, when one tries to rank her many clips, it's like splitting hairs to separate the incredible from the merely outstanding. Trust us, we know from experience.