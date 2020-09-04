Rachel Lindsay Reacts to Becca Kufrin's Breakup From Garrett Yrigoyen

Becca Kufrin is moving onward and upward after calling off her engagement to Garrett Yrigoyen, this according to Rachel Lindsay.

In a new interview with E! News, The Bachelorette star explains why she's "proud" of her close friend and podcast co-host for reclaiming her future—even if that means her significant other is out of the picture.

"I will say that I'm happy for Becca because she's making a decision for herself," Rachel shares. "She didn't have to come out and explain to people that they had ended their relationship."

On the Sept. 1 episode of their Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Becca confirmed what E! News exclusively reported a month prior. After two years together, she and Garrett were going their separate ways "with so much gratitude and love" for their relationship.

Since then, Becca has revealed she relocated from San Diego (where she and Garrett shared a home) to Los Angeles. It's this next chapter that Rachel says she can't wait to see unfold.