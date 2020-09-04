Lamorne Morris Weighs In on New Girl's Quarantine Resurgence and Jake Johnson's Reunion Idea

We've said it before and we'll say it again: if you're looking for a comforting quarantine binge, New Girl might just do it for you.
The loftmates can pretty much always be relied on to provide a joke, a song, an incredible kiss or perhaps a classic messaround to take your mind of whatever might be going on in the real world, and the cast knows it. They've also noticed it, and they totally get it. E! News virtually sat down with Lamorne Morris, who played Winston, to promote his new Hulu show Woke and he pretty much summed up exactly why New Girl's been back at the top of a lot of Netflix queues.
"People are stuck at home," he said. "It's like, you're gonna sit your ass on that couch, you better watch something good. And damn it, New Girl is great."
Not only is New Girl great, but it probably makes a lot of people feel at home while they're at home.
"I feel like people can relate to that sense of camaraderie," Morris said. "During the quarantine especially, you're at home probably with roommates or with family, so with New Girl, one of the things that people really enjoyed about the show was our chemistry with each other, but how each character reminded them of someone that they knew, someone that they lived with. I hear it all the time, 'Oh, my cousin's exactly like Schmidt. Winston is me.' So when you're sitting at home and you're kinda forced to be in your house watching television, you kinda want something to either help you laugh or at least something that's relatable. I think New Girl did that for a lot of people."
On an episode of Slate's Thirst Aid Kit podcast on Aug. 20, Jake Johnson said he felt like a New Girl reunion was imminent.
"Hannah Simone and I were texting two nights ago...Zooey [Deschanel] and I still text. All the guys and I are on a text chain," he said. "Everybody's still linked up, so I would be surprised if there's not some sort of a thing at some point where everybody comes back."
However, he thought creator Liz Meriwether might have her work cut out for her when it came to Morris.
"Lamorne is now running his own show. He's becoming a mogul, so Lamorne...he's coming back with an arc!" he said. "So Liz Meriwether would have to crack a great story, and if she does that, it would be really fun to get everybody back."
Despite that compliment, when we asked Morris if he was down for a reunion, his answer was slightly surprising.
"Not with Jake," he said with a totally straight face. He then explained himself, and it has to do with Hoops, the Netflix animated comedy that stars Johnson and features appearances by Simone, Max Greenfield, and Damon Wayans Jr., but not Morris.
"I'm not on his show Hoops," he said. "When you see him next time, say 'Go F yourself, Jake Johnson.'"
Hopefully these two can work things out before the reunion does happen, but in the meantime, Morris' new show Woke premieres on Hulu on Sept. 9. Morris stars in the comedy as the onscreen version of cartoonist Keith Knight, an artist who reevaluates his entire life after an encounter with the police.
Stay tuned for more from Morris about what he was looking for post-New Girl and how the new show has made him reevaluate his own career.