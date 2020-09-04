Lamorne Morris Weighs In on New Girl's Quarantine Resurgence and Jake Johnson's Reunion Idea

We've said it before and we'll say it again: if you're looking for a comforting quarantine binge, New Girl might just do it for you.

The loftmates can pretty much always be relied on to provide a joke, a song, an incredible kiss or perhaps a classic messaround to take your mind of whatever might be going on in the real world, and the cast knows it. They've also noticed it, and they totally get it. E! News virtually sat down with Lamorne Morris, who played Winston, to promote his new Hulu show Woke and he pretty much summed up exactly why New Girl's been back at the top of a lot of Netflix queues.

"People are stuck at home," he said. "It's like, you're gonna sit your ass on that couch, you better watch something good. And damn it, New Girl is great."

Not only is New Girl great, but it probably makes a lot of people feel at home while they're at home.