See Every Star—and Mask—at the 2020 Venice Film Festival

The 2020 Venice Film Festival has officially arrived—face masks and all.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the annual film festival kicked off on Sept. 2, attracting some of Hollywood's most familiar faces to the Italian city in celebration of new movies.

In addition to all the films, the festival is also known for its dazzling red carpet fashion—and judging by the photos that have emerged thus far, the stars have once again put their most fashionable foot forward.

However, given the world's current social distancing parameters, many have added a new popular accessory to their designer attire this year: a mask.

Whether a standard face covering or a glamorous face shield à la Tilda Swinton, the famous figures have added masks to their ensembles this year, an element that will forever set the photos of this year's festival apart from all the rest. As generations to come will learn, if there's a face mask in sight—on a face, in hand or even dangling from an ear—it was the year 2020.