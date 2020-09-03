Robert PattinsonDWTSKim & KylieChadwick BosemanPhotosVideos

See Every Star—and Mask—at the 2020 Venice Film Festival

From Cate Blanchett to Taylor Hill, the stars have arrived to the 2020 Venice Film Festival with their face masks.

Tilda Swinton, 2020 Venice Film FestivalStephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The 2020 Venice Film Festival has officially arrived—face masks and all. 

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the annual film festival kicked off on Sept. 2, attracting some of Hollywood's most familiar faces to the Italian city in celebration of new movies. 

In addition to all the films, the festival is also known for its dazzling red carpet fashion—and judging by the photos that have emerged thus far, the stars have once again put their most fashionable foot forward. 

However, given the world's current social distancing parameters, many have added a new popular accessory to their designer attire this year: a mask. 

Whether a standard face covering or a glamorous face shield à la Tilda Swinton, the famous figures have added masks to their ensembles this year, an element that will forever set the photos of this year's festival apart from all the rest. As generations to come will learn, if there's a face mask in sight—on a face, in hand or even dangling from an ear—it was the year 2020. 

Nevertheless, it appears the stars have taken the adjustment in stride and made the best of these uncertain times as they uphold the cinematic tradition. 

And, while the rest of us aren't jetting off to Italy any time soon, there's always clicking through all of the glamorous photos from the comfort of our well-worn...couch. 

While the festival has just gotten underway, keep visiting for more star sightings as they come in the days ahead. From Cate Blanchett to Taylor Hill, E! News has you covered—all you have to do is keep scrolling. 

Pascal Le Segretain for Getty Images
Matt Dillon

The actor donned a classic tuxedo for the Lacci red carpet.  

David Fisher for Shutterstock
Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett revisited her 2015 Esteban Cortázar gown for the premiere of The Ties at the Venice Film Festival.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Taylor Hill

The Victoria's Secret model brought glamorous fashion the red carpet in the form of a printed cutout gown. 

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Cate Blanchett

The actress had everyone seeing stripes with her black and gray jumpsuit, cinched with a wide red striped belt.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Charles Dances

The Game of Thrones actor casually posed for his latest project, The Book of Vision

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Pedro Almodóvar

The Human Voice writer and directer gave photographers a wave while arriving to the festival in a colorful floral print shirt and salmon pants.  

BACKGRID
Cate Blanchett

The actress flashed photographers a smile while sporting round sunglasses and wide-leg pants upon arrival at the annual festival.

Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images
Cate Blanchett

The Oscar winner posed on the red carpet in a recycled version of her Alexander McQueen look from the 2016 BAFTA Film Awards. 

Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images
Tilda Swinton

The actress arrived in colorful style to the 2020 festival, donning an electric green blazer. 

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Tilda Swinton

The Human Voice actress posed with a glamorous version of a face shield.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Tilda Swinton

Posing for The Human Voice, the actress' style was the opposite of quiet as she sported a neon yellow suit paired with her vibrant hair.   

