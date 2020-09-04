Armie Hammer Enjoys a Day Out With Rumer Willis Nearly 3 Months After His Divorce

Armie Hammer is single and most certainly mingling... or is he?

Almost three months after announcing his split from wife Elizabeth Chambers, the actor enjoyed some alone time with Rumer Willis. In photos taken Wednesday, Sept. 2 and obtained by Page Six, the pair is seen out on a walk in Los Angeles.

In one snapshot that has fans speculating if Armie and Rumer could in fact be dating, the Call Me By Your Name star's arm is wrapped around the actress' waist. Another image shows the celebs smiling at each other behind their color coordinated face masks.

So is there any truth to Armie moving on from Elizabeth with Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's eldest daughter? According to one source, the 34-year-old father of two is not playing the field.

"He isn't dating or in a relationship with anyone," explains the insider. "He and his ex were together since his early 20's so he isn't looking for a relationship now."