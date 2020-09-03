Britney Spears Addresses #FreeBritney Movement Amid Conservatorship Battle

Britney Spears is expressing appreciation for her loyal fans.

As the pop music superstar's conservatorship battle continues, new court documents appear to shed some light on the star's relationship with her followers and father Jamie Spears.

In official documents obtained by E! News on Sept. 3, Britney's lawyer stated that the singer doesn't want information on her conservatorship to be sealed. In fact, she wants to keep her fans informed.

"Britney strongly believes it is consistent not only with her personal best interests but also with good public policy generally that the decision to appoint a new conservator of her estate be made in as open and transparent a manner as possible," the documents stated. "The sealing motion is supposedly being brought by her father to 'protect' Britney's interests, but she is adamantly opposed to it."

The documents go on to reference an interview Jamie gave with Page Six where he called the #FreeBritney movement "a joke."