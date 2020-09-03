UGG's First Ready-To-Wear Collection Has Dropped Just in Time for Fall

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you love UGG's shoes, you'll surely love the cozy comfort of UGG's first ever clothing line for autumn/winter 2020. The line's West Coast-inspired pieces are as soft as UGG boots with fabrics like faux-fur, brushed fleece, cashmere and sheepskin. The collection includes outerwear, loungewear and even a silk dress.

Below, the highlights from UGG's new ready-to-wear collection, plus their latest style of classic boots out now.