Don't Miss Out on These Nordstrom Labor Day Deals!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We know the beloved Anniversary Sale is over and done, but Nordstrom still has one more trick up its sleeve. They've added thousands of items to their Clearance Sale, with up to 60% off on women's and men's clothing, stuff for the kids, home goods and more!
From cute summer wrap dresses to classic aviator sunnies to a stylish one-piece that will take you through to the end of summer, there's a ton of seasonal deals to take advantage of. There's even some great prices on fall fashion staples, and beauty must-haves that you might've missed during the Anniversary Sale.
But you only have a limited time to shop: this deal is done come Thursday, September 10th! Start your cart with some of our fave finds below!
Halogen Long Sleeve Wrap Midi Dress
This long sleeve wrap dress is a wardrobe must-have, available in a range of sizes across regular and petite silhouettes, from XXS to XXL. It's a true wrp dress (as opposed to those fakey ones that sit funny), with a side tie closure, surplice v-neck and buttoned cuffs to cap off the sleeves. Plus, the dress was made in a factory that supports women worker empowerment through HERproject, which creates partnerships to enable workplace-based interventions on health, financial inclusion and gender equality
Steve Madden Marcella Slide Sandal
This block-heeled sandal includes hints of espadrille, with its woven, 3.5-inch block heel. But then it brings in an earthy feel with its two-strap construction made with ivory-toned leather. With an open toe and open back, shouldn't you take these for a walk on the beach while you still can?
Ray Ban Original 58mm Aviator Sunglasses
Another classic wardrobe staple, these old-school aviator shades feature fine-wire frames and glare-reducing lenses that offer 100% UV protection. They're perfect for channeling your inner Maverick... just make sure you're careful when you're tear-assing around town on your motorcycle.
BP. Faux Leather Classic Tote
This faux leather tote was made to carry practically everything. It has an extra large interior with a removable pouch, so you can either section out your stuff to find it more easily, or just throw everything into what will eventually become a black hole. It's made of pebbled polyurethane, which is super easy to clean with a damp cloth.
Kate Somerville Ageless Icons Set
This Nordstrom-exclusive, limited-edition set features two of Kate Somerville's best anti-aging formulations, designed to transform dull skin into glowing awesomeness. The set includes a full-size Kx Active Concentrates Bio-Mimicking Peptides Serum, which helps transform dull, sagging skin, and the ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment which smoothes and polishes to reveal a glowing, radiant complexion.
Eric Javits 'Phoenix' Packable Fedora Sun Hat
We know what most people think of fedoras, and we don't care. After all, they're a great way to hide bed head and still manage to look casual cool. This one is made of Eric Javits' Squishee fabric, so it can be crumpled and crushed into luggage or a beach tote without losing its shape. Plus, it blocks out 95% of UVA/UVB rays.
Nordstrom Signature Long Sleeve Stretch Silk Button-Up Shirt
Available in size XS to XXL, this stylish blouse is made of super-soft silk with a touch of elastane, so you get a little bit of stretch to help it fit your form. With long-sleeves topped off with one-button cuffs, it also features front-button closure with a spread collar to complete its classic look. But fair warning: it's dry clean only.
Sweaty Betty Springboard One-Piece Swimsuit
Take one last dip in the pool, a lake, or the ocean (ponds are optional) in this sleek one-piece, made of polyamide and elastane to contour your curves. It's all business in the front, with a simple scoop neck and high-cut legs, but the back is totally down to party with crossback straps and a dipped back cutout.
