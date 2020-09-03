Liam Payne Speaks Out About Engagement to Maya Henry

There's a new addition to the story of Liam Payne's life: He's engaged.
The One Direction alum is officially set to tie the knot with girlfriend Maya Henry. In late August, the singer's rep confirmed the engagement, though the star himself hadn't spoken publicly about it until a remote appearance on Good Morning America Thursday, Sept. 3.
"We're just really happy," he said during the interview in response to the well-wishes. "The last week, I've just had a birthday, my son has gone to school for the first time today, so it seems like a lot of firsts for me really actually, which is great."
Indeed, this marks the first engagement for Payne. He previously dated Cheryl Cole and the two welcomed their first child together, son Bear, in 2017.
Meanwhile, the co-anchors also inquired about other special people in the performer's life—his former One Direction bandmates and the recent 10-year anniversary of their formation.
"It feels amazing to be doing 10 years of anything really, especially to have the success level that we've had," he said. "I'm just really grateful the fans have stuck around and we still, each of us, have a career, which I think has been the most amazing thing out of all of it really."
As for whether an official reunion is down the pipeline, Payne cleverly pivoted to his recent 27th birthday. "As far as reunions go, I don't know too much," he said, "but I got wonderful lovely birthday messages of everyone, which was really, really nice."
A birthday, a little boy, a future bride and a brand new single with Alesso—Payne has plenty to celebrate.
As he wrote of Henry in 2019, "Sometimes I don't recognise this happy guy... sure glad you brought him back though."