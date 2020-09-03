Cate Blanchett Proves "It's Chic to Repeat" While Wearing 5-Year-Old Dress at 2020 Venice Film Festival

Some outfits are absolutely worth repeating.

Earlier this week, Cate Blanchett stepped out for the 2020 Venice Film Festival opening ceremony.

In one of the first red carpet events since the coronavirus pandemic, Cate followed safety guidelines by sporting a face mask while she posed for photographers. As for her outfit for the evening, the 51-year-old actress sported a midnight blue gown by Esteban Cortázar.

If the dress looks familiar, you're certainly onto something. Cate wore the look to the BFI London Film Festival for the premiere of her film Carol back in 2015.

As for why the Hollywood star chose to repeat an outfit, her stylist Elizabeth Stewart was quick to explain on Instagram.

"IT'S CHIC TO REPEAT!" Elizabeth proclaimed on Sept. 2. "#CateBlanchett has decided to re-wear some of her most cherished looks at this year's Venice Film Festival, like this @estebancortazarofficial worn to tonight's opening that was first worn to a premiere in 2015. In her words, Beautiful things can come out of sustainability!"