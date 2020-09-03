Italian Luxury Brand Giuliva Heritage Teams up With H&M for a Menswear-Inspired Line

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The Italian luxury brand Giuliva Heritage has teamed up with H&M for a timeless womenswear line inspired by menswear silhouettes. The brand's founders, Margherita Cardelli Cavaliere and husband Gerardo Cavaliere, opted for recycled fabrics for their sustainable line that's inspired by Gerardo's closet.
"Together, we created easy transitional pieces with designs that stand the test of time," the Cavalieres said in a statement. "We have always been passionate about authentic, meaningful fashion that lasts, and this collection undoubtedly captures that."
Below, shop some highlights from this Italian luxury-inspired collection. And hurry, because everything is selling out fast!
Dress Pants
These houndstooth-patterned, ankle-length pants are perfect for fall. They have a high-waisted fit with pleats.
Single-breasted Blazer
Look sharp in this single-breasted twill blazer. You can roll up its sleeves to reveal a striped lining.
Wool-blend Coat
Invest in this calf-length coat made of wool. It has a removable tie belt to emphasize your waist.
Shawl-collar Blouse
How elegant is this shawl-collar blouse? It has a V-neck and contrasting buttons.
Wrap-front Skirt
This calf-length skirt has a gold button at the front and a high-waisted fit. It pairs perfectly with the rest of the line.
Fine-knit Turtleneck Sweater
You can't go wrong with this classic turtleneck sweater with ribbing. It comes in three colors.
Up next, how Selena Gomez's makeup line really holds up. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!