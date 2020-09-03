Italian Luxury Brand Giuliva Heritage Teams up With H&M for a Menswear-Inspired Line

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The Italian luxury brand Giuliva Heritage has teamed up with H&M for a timeless womenswear line inspired by menswear silhouettes. The brand's founders, Margherita Cardelli Cavaliere and husband Gerardo Cavaliere, opted for recycled fabrics for their sustainable line that's inspired by Gerardo's closet.

"Together, we created easy transitional pieces with designs that stand the test of time," the Cavalieres said in a statement. "We have always been passionate about authentic, meaningful fashion that lasts, and this collection undoubtedly captures that."

Below, shop some highlights from this Italian luxury-inspired collection. And hurry, because everything is selling out fast!