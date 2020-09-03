Food Network Star Katie Lee Gives Birth to a Baby Girl

Katie Lee has a new title: mom.

The 38-year-old Food Network star welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with her husband Ryan Biegel. She announced the happy news on Instagram Thursday, Sept. 3.

"Welcome, baby Iris Marion Biegel," the celebrity chef wrote. "9.2.20 Our hearts are so full."

In addition to sharing the name and birth date, Lee posted a picture of the newborn. The sweet snapshot showed the proud mom holding her baby close and smiling down at her.

Several of Lee's culinary pals congratulated her on the little one's arrival, too.

"OMG!!!!!" her The Kitchen co-host Geoffrey Zakarian wrote in the comments section. "How beautiful!!! You look so happy. What a special time. Wow!!!! Welcome little Iris."

Added The Pioneer Woman's Ree Drummond, "Sweet beautiful child. We have all been eagerly awaiting your arrival! Congratulations, mom and dad!"

Lee shared her pregnancy with her fans in February. "Eating for two," she had written on Instagram at the time while baring her baby bump.