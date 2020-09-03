Juan Pablo Galavis Shades Ex Clare Crawley's Bachelorette Promo

Juan Pablo Galavis thinks Clare Crawley's new Bachelorette promo is not OK.

With fans counting down the days until the new season premieres, ABC decided to give viewers a little sneak peek at the California hairstylist's journey to find love with a new trailer on Sept. 1. The teaser started off by looking back at Crawley's time on Galavis' season of The Bachelor in 2014. It showed her famously standing up to the former professional soccer player after he didn't give her his final rose and, as she had put it, chose to tell her "something that no woman wants to hear" when the cameras weren't rolling.

"I would never want my children having a father like you," Crawley said in the promo. "I want respect."

The sneak peek then cut to Keke Palmer singing "Respect."

So, what did Galavis think of the teaser? "Interesting PROMO of @Clare_Crawley and the season of @BacheloretteABC, 6 years LATER and I know WHO is the Juan that can't get OVER Juan... Would LOVE if you take a GUESS?" he tweeted. "PS: Clare got over LONG time ago, just in CASE..."