Juan Pablo Galavis Shades Ex Clare Crawley's Bachelorette Promo

Juan Pablo Galavis thinks Clare Crawley's new Bachelorette promo is not OK.
With fans counting down the days until the new season premieres, ABC decided to give viewers a little sneak peek at the California hairstylist's journey to find love with a new trailer on Sept. 1. The teaser started off by looking back at Crawley's time on Galavis' season of The Bachelor in 2014. It showed her famously standing up to the former professional soccer player after he didn't give her his final rose and, as she had put it, chose to tell her "something that no woman wants to hear" when the cameras weren't rolling.
"I would never want my children having a father like you," Crawley said in the promo. "I want respect."
The sneak peek then cut to Keke Palmer singing "Respect."
So, what did Galavis think of the teaser? "Interesting PROMO of @Clare_Crawley and the season of @BacheloretteABC, 6 years LATER and I know WHO is the Juan that can't get OVER Juan... Would LOVE if you take a GUESS?" he tweeted. "PS: Clare got over LONG time ago, just in CASE..."
This wasn't the first time Galavis had made a comment about Crawley's upcoming season. Back in March, shortly after it was announced the 39-year-old would be the season 16 lead, Galavis seemingly took a dig at the men participating in the program.
"I just SAW the GUYS for @Clare_Crawley Bachelorette season and its gonna be INTERESTING seeing HER get hit on by KIDS on their 20s..." he tweeted at the time. "I think this MIGHT be the 3rd SEASON Im gonna watch."
However, Crawley wasn't afraid to shut down any negativity. "And yet here you are," she replied, "older than 99% of them and still cant practice compassion and kindness..."
Galavis, also 39, then defended himself by writing, "Hey, ALL I want is for you to FIND love, you taking it the WRONG way Clare..."
While Crawley's season doesn't premiere for another month, it's already shaping up to be, in true Chris Harrison fashion, one of the most dramatic ones yet. Last month, multiple sources told E! News Tayshia Adams is replacing Crawley as the Bachelorette.
"The producers have told her that the season will still lead with Clare and her short-lived journey, and will show Clare falling in love with one of her suitors," a source shared. "Clare will then conclude her journey and announce that Tayshia is the lead."
The Bachelorette premieres Oct. 13 on ABC.