Pretty Little Liars Is Getting a Reboot: Look Back at the OG Cast 10 Years Ago

On Wednesday it was announced that Pretty Little Liars was being rebooted with a new cast. Take a look at how the OG cast has changed in the last decade.

By Vannessa Jackson Sep 03, 2020 5:12 PMTags
Your favorite little liars are back! Well, kind of.

On Sept. 2 it was announced that the popular Freeform show Pretty Little Liars would be getting a reboot in the near future thanks to Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. The new series will have a new cast of characters and new storylines to keep you on the edge of your seat and afraid of the letter A.

Of course it's impossible to welcome the news of a fresh PLL series without reminiscing about the stars who started it all. In fact, it's been more than a decade since Rosewood became an iconic TV town and Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, Shay Mitchell and Troian Bellisario entered our lives.

So, it seems only fitting to take a look back at a few of our old pals and see their evolution over the last decade. Scroll through the pics below to see all of your fan-favorites and how they've gone from teen icons to full-fledged Hollywood stars.

Eric Mccandless/Shutterstock, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
Lucy Hale

Before she was cast as Aria Montgomery, Hale appeared on a number of other TV shows, including Privileged and Bionic Woman. She's since gone on to star in movies like Truth or Dare and shows like Katy Keene.

Shutterstock, Pascal Le Segretain for Getty Images
Ashley Benson

Benson also appeared on a number of other TV show before landing the role of Hanna Marin. For instance, she acted in Eastwick and Days of Our Lives. After PLL ended, she went on to star in a number of other projects, like Her Smell.

Eric Mccandless/Shutterstock, Monica Schipper/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Shay Mitchell

TV star to YouTube star! The Emily Fields actress knows how to keep people entertained on any screen. She's also since appeared on Dollface and The Heiresses.

Shutterstock, Jamie McCarthy for Getty Images
Troian Bellisario

After earning a spot in our hearts as Spencer Hastings, Bellisario switched to the big screen. She recently starred alongside Cate Blanchett in the film Where'd You Go, Bernadette.

ABC, Matt Winkelmeyer for Getty Images
Sasha Pieterse

Pieterse has been starring in films since she was a kid and had a small role in the film Shark Boy and Lava Girl before becoming Alison. She also reprised her role in the spinoff series The Perfectionists.

Shutterstock, Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Annenberg Foundation
Ian Harding

Harding had roles in movies like Adventureland and Love & Other Drugs before scoring his big break on Pretty Little Liars. After the show, he had a recurring role in Chicago Med.

Shutterstock, Presley Ann/FilmMagic
Tyler Blackburn

Before his chilling turn as Caleb Rivers, Blackburn starred in the cult classic film Wendy. Currently, he's one of the lead characters on the hit show Roswell, New Mexico.

Shutterstock, Phillip Faraone for Getty Images
Janel Parrish

Shows like True Jackson VP wouldn't have been the same without Parrish's presence. After Pretty Little Liars, ended she starred in the spinoff series The Perfectionists and had a starring role in the Netflix rom-com To All the Boys I've Loved Before.

ABC, Rachel Luna/WireImage
Keegan Allen

You might have recognized Keegan from his roles in Nickolodeon shows Big Time Rush and Zoey 101, but these days he's focused on more photography. He released a collection of his work in a book titled Life. Love. Beauty. According to Variety, he's also joined the cast of Walker, The CW's reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger.

ABC, Amy Graves/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Laura Leighton

Before she was Hanna's mom, she starred in classic TV shows like Melrose Place. After PLL ended, she made a few TV show appearances, including in Code Black and L.A.'s Finest. She's also a real-life mom to two kids.

A lot can change in a decade! Who knows? Maybe there will be some familiar faces wandering the streets of Rosewood when the new series premieres.

