Pretty Little Liars Is Getting a Reboot: Look Back at the OG Cast 10 Years Ago

Your favorite little liars are back! Well, kind of.

On Sept. 2 it was announced that the popular Freeform show Pretty Little Liars would be getting a reboot in the near future thanks to Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. The new series will have a new cast of characters and new storylines to keep you on the edge of your seat and afraid of the letter A.

Of course it's impossible to welcome the news of a fresh PLL series without reminiscing about the stars who started it all. In fact, it's been more than a decade since Rosewood became an iconic TV town and Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, Shay Mitchell and Troian Bellisario entered our lives.

So, it seems only fitting to take a look back at a few of our old pals and see their evolution over the last decade. Scroll through the pics below to see all of your fan-favorites and how they've gone from teen icons to full-fledged Hollywood stars.