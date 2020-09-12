Why Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors and More Designers Are Waving Goodbye To Tradition Ahead of Fashion Month

When the coronavirus pandemic began in early 2020, some people wondered if the world would look the same when it was over.

At first, the optimists frowned at the idea that a virus could fundamentally change the world as we know it in the few months that scientists initially estimated it would take to pass. The pessimists, however, were prepared for the ongoing masks mandates and months of working from home.

But even those who anticipated the new normal couldn't imagine that the fashion industry would suddenly change course, with designer brands declaring that they will no longer be held to the schedule of yesteryear.

And yet that's the current state of things as New York Fashion Week kicks off.

On Aug. 27, the Council of Fashion Designers of America released a tentative lineup of the designers who agreed to exhibit their spring 2021 collections from Sept. 13 to 16. Noticeably absent was that of Marc Jacobs, who has ceased production of his designs and is forgoing a runway show entirely.