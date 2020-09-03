Miley Cyrus Talks Love, Drugs and Writing a Children's Book in Interview With Joe Rogan

Miley Cyrus is once again showing some love to the podcast community, following her Call Her Daddy interview.
The "Midnight Sky" singer joined Joe Rogan, host of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, for a lengthy and casual two-hour conversation on all things drugs, relationships, veganism and almost everything else under the sun.
In their truly hours-long discussion, the newly single star touched on all sorts of topics, but fans were particularly struck by the singer's thoughts on recreational drug use.
For one, the star said that she's been fully sober since undergoing vocal surgery. "Alcohol was never my problem," Miley explained. "I now just avoid really drinking because I like to wake up at 110 percent. But it's never really been my problem and I could see myself having a drink of celebration in the future but I get so f--king hungover now that I'm like why would I celebrate with just feeling like a volcano's erupted in my brain, you know?"
And she said that she doesn't judge anyone else who may dabble in recreational drug use, especially since her family is full of a "bunch of stoners."
However, the star revealed she wants to write a series of children's books to share what she has learned since she believes people are "not just taught" about drugs and alcohol.
She explained, "I don't like the idea that we teach them that this is sunshine world and everyone walks on a rainbow and everyone's equal. And you need to say like... that's not true. What are you going to do about it? And I think there's a way to not terrify children of life, even though I go in and out of periods where I think life is really overwhelmingly terrifying."
Miley acknowledged that this is a "controversial" idea but if the series happens it won't be solely about drugs. "But I do think that we do need to talk about, you know, equality and I do think there needs to be diversity in children's books," she said.
Going back to drugs, the singer recalled doing ayahuasca just as she was beginning to go vegan, which was surprisingly a bad idea. "[The guide] reached down my throat and pulled out every dead animal I had ever eaten and made me throw it up. But I didn't see the animal that it was like... I saw me puking up seals. Puking up a seal—not fun," she remembered.
Hopefully, that story doesn't get turned into a children's book.
She and Joe then close out their conversation by talking about love, which Miley compares to taking "cocaine" because of its addictive nature. The divorcée noted that she used to be the type of person who has a "tendency to to need someone in my life at all times."
And though she didn't mention ex Liam Hemsworth, she shared, "I called the love of mine, who I was with and we got divorced, it was almost like a pacifier. Like, he was that thing I just needed."
To hear what else Miley had to say about her love life, check out the video above.