Kaitlyn Bristowe Reveals How She's Prepping for Dancing With the Stars

Unlike the rest of the cast of Dancing With the Stars season 29, Kaitlyn Bristowe has had ample time to prepare.

The former Bachelorette has been vocal about wanting to be a part of the ABC reality show for a long time, and she was finally offered her chance earlier this year when Chris Harrison revealed the news during her episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons—Ever! In other words, she spent at least two months as the only confirmed cast member. That extra time might just give her a leg up on the competition since she's been using it to work out and get stronger in preparation for a season of dancing.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, she opened up about how she hopes Dancing With the Stars is the motivation she needed to get herself in the shape she wants to be in before she starts a family with boyfriend Jason Tartick, especially after the coronavirus pandemic has had her lounging on the couch a bit more than usual.