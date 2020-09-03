Best Labor Day 2020 Home & Mattress Sales

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
With all the time we've been spending at home, chances are you might be a little bored of your decor. Or maybe you've finally had it with your old mattress. Or it's time to upgrade your vacuum. Luckily there's some fantastic home sales happening over the Labor Day long weekend!
We highly recommend picking up a new mattress from Casper, where you can get 15% off any order with a mattress and 10% off all sleep accessories! For a limited time at Dyson, you can save $150 off the Dyson v8 Absolute Pro! And at Wayfair, you can save up to 70% off in the Labor Day Clearance, including furniture, decor, kitchen goods and more!
But there's a lot more deals to be had on kitchen goods, stationary, snacks and more, so make sure you shop more of the best home and mattress Labor Day deals below!
Abbio: The new DTC kitchenware brand offering accessible, professional-grade cookware, unique recipes and educational tools is offering 15% off online orders sitewide with code COOKOUT15!
ABC Carpet & Home: Shop the buy more, save more event, with 20% off purchases $100+, 25% off purchases $500+ or 30% off purchases $1,500+ with code laborday (from 9/2 to 9/7)!
AllModern: Take 40% off select items plus an extra 15% off in the Labor Day Clearance sale with code EXTRA15 (until 9/8)!
Always Fits: Take 25% off unique gifts sitewide with code LABORDAY25 (from 9/4 to 9/7)!
Arhaus: Save up to 40% sitewide on furniture, decor and more!
Baloo Living: Take 10% off sitewide with code RESTEAST at checkout, and get free shipping in the U.S. (from 9/4 until 9/7)!
Bear Mattress: Take 20% off sitewide using code LD20 and get two free Cloud Pillows with every mattress or bundle purchase (until 9/8)!
Bed Bath & Beyond: Shop the Labor Day Weekend Sale and get up to 50% off select items (until 9/7)!
Boll & Branch: Receive a free Comfort Essentials Kit when you spend $250 or more with code COZY20 (until 9/7)!
Brooklinen: Save 15% on everything (until 9/6)!
Brooklyn Bedding: Take 25% off sitewide and save 50% off all sheets (until 9/7)!
Buffy: Take $20 off orders worth $100+ with code SEEYASUMMER20 (until 9/8)!
Burrow: Shop the Labor Day Sale and take 10% off up to $1,799, $200 off $1,800+, $250 off $2,200+, $300 off $2,600+, $400 off $3,000+ or $500 off $4,000+ with code LDW (until 9/13)!
Casper: Get 15% off any order with a mattress and 10% off all sleep accessories (until 9/7)!
The Company Store: Take 20% off sitewide plus get free shipping with code H20LDWKD (from 9/2 to 9/8)!
The Container Store: Save up to 25% on custom closet essentials (until 10/11)!
Crane & Canopy: Enjoy up to 70% off on bedding, sheets, rugs, and home décor (from 9/3 to 9/7)!
Design Within Reach: Save up to 15% off of select products (until 9/7)!
Dyson: Save $150 off the Dyson v8 Absolute Pro (until 9/12)!
Ettitude: The sustainable and innovative lifestyle essentials brand made of the world's first CleanBamboo bedding is having a Flash Labor Day sale, with 20% off sitewide (from 9/2 to 9/7)!
Hay: Take 15% off of select Hay classic accessories and get free shipping (until 9/7)!
HoMedics: Take 25% off sitewide (from 9/3 to 9/8)!
Joss & Main: Take an extra 15% off sale items with code TAKE15 (until 9/8)!
Lulu & Georgia: Take 25% off $3000+ with code LABORDAY25, 20% off $1500 with code LABORDAY20, and 15% off everything else with code LABORDAY15 (from 9/1 to 9/8)!
Macy's: Enjoy 25% to 60% off housewares with code WKND (until 9/7)!
Marco Sweets & Spices: The newly-launched epicurean ice cream company is offering 10% off all online orders with code MARCOLDW (from 9/4 to 9/7)!
Mattress Firm: Get a king-sized mattress for the price of a queen or a queen-sized mattress for the price of a twin, plus a free adjustable base with any mattress purchase of just $699 or more! And: shop hot buys with up to 50% off select mattresses from top-rated brands (until 9/7)!
Minted: Shop the Labor Day Event to enjoy 15% off baby and kids, 15% off graduation cards, 15% off wedding, and 25% off save the dates with code LABORDAY (until 9/8)!
My Sheets Rock: Enjoy 15% off all sheets with code LONGWKND (from 9/4 to 9/7)!
Outdoor Fellow: Take 20% off all full price candles with code LABORDAY (from 9/4 to 9/7)!
Outer: Use code LABORDAY400 to save $400 off all sofa configurations (until 9/7)!
Popsockets: Take 25% off PopThirst and PopGrip Bottle Opener collections!
P.volve: Take 20% off on all orders over $50 sitewide, including equipment, memberships, and virtual studio packages (from 9/3 to 9/7)!
Raymour & Flanigan: Get 15% off purchases under $2,500 or 20% off purchases over $2,500, and take advantage of a price-match guarantee for all mattress brands including Casper, Purple, Tempur-Pedic and more! Plus, get a free adjustable mattress base ($399 value!) with regularly-priced mattress purchases of $995 or more!
Roku: Take $20 off the Roku Ultra, Roku's power-packed streaming player!
Saatchi Art: Take 15% off original art of $1000+ with code ENDOFSUMMER15, 10% off all other original art with code ENDOFSUMMER10, and 20% off framed limited edition prints with code LABORDAY20 (from 9/3 to 9/8)!
Saatva: Take $200 off purchases of $1000 or more (until 9/7)!
Sips By: Save 50% off your first box with code LABOR50 (from 9/4 to 9/7)!
Smoko: Get 30% to 70% off on selected items (from 9/4 to 9/7)!
Society6: Save 30% off everything sitewide (until 9/7)!
Sur La Table: Save up to 50% off select items (until 9/7)!
Tempur-Pedic: Save up to $500 off select mattress sets (until 9/12)!
Urban Stems: Take 20% off Doubles bouquets (until 9/8)!
Verb: Get 40% off the Verb Starter Kit, which includes a 12-Bar Pouch in a flavor of your choice and four samples of Verb's other flavors with code LABORDAY40OFF (from 9/4 to 9/8)!
Wayfair: Save up to 70% off in the Labor Day Clearance, including furniture, decor, kitchen goods and more!
Make sure you check out all the major sales happening through the long weekend with our handy A to Z list! And if you'd like deals delivered directly to your in-box, sign up for the Shop With E! Newsletter!