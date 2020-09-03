How Lala Kent's Pregnancy With Randall Emmett Brought Them "Closer Together"

Lala Kent has a lot to look forward to.
Earlier today, the Vanderpump Rules star announced on the Give Them Lala...with Randall podcast that she was pregnant and expecting her first child with fiancé Randall Emmett.
"I'm like shaking right now because I can't believe that it's a real life thing," Lala shared on the Sept. 2 episode when confirming the news. "I'm really emotional...let me gather myself. I cry about everything, but today, it's very much happy tears."
As it turns out, Lala's pregnancy is something the Bravo star kept very secretly—until now.
"Not many people knew and she wanted to share the news herself before people started to speculate," a source shared with E! News. "The pregnancy is still very early, but it's brought her and Randall closer together. Quarantine has been hard on their relationship, but they are now in a great place and are very excited about the baby news."
And although it was disappointing to postpone their April wedding in Newport Beach, Calif., Lala and Randall only see positive things when it comes to their expanding family.
"Lala was very disappointed with having to postpone her wedding this year but thinks it was meant to be for her to get pregnant instead," a source explained. "She wants to have a wedding after the baby is born."
Another sweet surprise is the fact that Lala's close friend and former co-star Stassi Schroeder is pregnant at the same time. A source revealed to E! News that the pair is "constantly texting about baby items" and "love that they have someone close to understand what each are going through."
"Lala wants all of her friends to get pregnant soon too so they can all have babies close in age," a source shared. "She always jokingly tells Brittany Cartwright and Katie Maloney to get on board and wants it to be a Vanderpump Rules baby boom."
For now, fans are raising a glass to Lala and Randall's happy news. Keep scrolling to see some of their cutest photos together.