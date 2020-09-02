Pretty Little Liars Is Being Rebooted by the Riverdale Creator, But Why?

The body's barely had time to get cold, but the reboot's already coming.

Pretty Little Liars, which ended in 2017, is reportedly being rebooted by Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. The Hollywood Reporter says Warner Bros. TV is looking to revive the franchise with all new characters and an all-new story, and Aguirre-Sacasa would write the script with no word on any involvement from original creator I. Marlene King. No home or network is attached yet, though a likely suspect would be HBO Max.

PLL launched two spinoffs, though each was canceled after one season. Ravenswood took Caleb (Tyler Blackburn) away from the main show and brought ghosts into the mix while The Perfectionists sent Alison (Sasha Pieterse) and Mona (Janel Parrish) to a heavily surveilled college as faculty members. Nobody really misses Ravenswood, but The Perfectionists seemed to find itself right as it ended and never got the chance to continue, which brings us to one big question...

Why?