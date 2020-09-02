Teresa Giudice Is Selling the New Jersey Home She Shared with Joe Giudice

Teresa Giudice is ready for a fresh start.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is listing the home she once shared with her husband, Joe Giudice. Earlier this year, the two decided to go their separate ways after 20 years of marriage.

Real estate agent, Michelle Pais, confirmed the news to People and revealed that Teresa will put her Towaco mansion on the market on Thursday, Sept. 3.

The reality TV personality recently revamped her estate with the help of interior designer Jimmy DeLaurentis. Speaking to E! News in July, Jimmy shared the inspiration behind the house's makeover.

"She was like my house needs a lot of work, it's dark, it's filled with old Italian stuff, Joe is gone," Jimmy recalled. "She was just like, I need to feel lighter in this house. It's a huge house, everything was doom and gloom and dark, and she had memories of a lot of stuff and she just wanted to brighten it up."