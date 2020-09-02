Adam Rippon Talks Designing the 2028 Summer Olympics Logo With Billie Eilish & Others

Although the 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been postponed to 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, planning for the 2028 summer games is well underway.

Retired Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon proved this to be true during his Wednesday, Sept. 2 appearance on Daily Pop. Not only did the Olympic medalist share his excitement for the 2028 Olympics, but he also debuted the future games' ever-changing logo.

"I'm from Pennsylvania, but L.A. is my home. I've been here for eight years, I love it here," Adam told E!'s own Carissa Culiner. "I think so much of who I am is from living here in Los Angeles."

As he continued, Adam stated that he's "so excited" to "share L.A. with the entire world in eight years."

Furthermore, the famed figure skater credited the City of Angels for making him the athlete he was at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

Adam added, "I can't wait for other athletes to have that same experience."