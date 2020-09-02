Champion x General Mills Is Part of Your Complete Wardrobe

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Did you eat your Wheaties this morning? Would you prefer to wear them? Thanks to a collab between Champion and General Mills, now you can!

Champion just launched a limited-edition capsule collection in partnership with General Mills, highlighting some of the brand's most popular and recognizable cereals on t-shirts and hoodies for the whole family. There's fan-favorites including Lucky Charms, Wheaties, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Honey Nut Cheerios, all reimagined in fresh designs and comfy casual silhouettes.

Not only can you get a free Champion cereal spoon with every purchase (just add Champion Cereal Spoon CS2020 to your shopping cart), but to help celebrate the collection, Champion is working with No Kid Hungry provide up to 300,000 meals to kids in need across the country.

Ready to make Champion x General Mills part of your complete wardrobe? Then shop some of our fave picks from the collab below!