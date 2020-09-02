Champion x General Mills Is Part of Your Complete Wardrobe

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Did you eat your Wheaties this morning? Would you prefer to wear them? Thanks to a collab between Champion and General Mills, now you can!
Champion just launched a limited-edition capsule collection in partnership with General Mills, highlighting some of the brand's most popular and recognizable cereals on t-shirts and hoodies for the whole family. There's fan-favorites including Lucky Charms, Wheaties, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Honey Nut Cheerios, all reimagined in fresh designs and comfy casual silhouettes.
Not only can you get a free Champion cereal spoon with every purchase (just add Champion Cereal Spoon CS2020 to your shopping cart), but to help celebrate the collection, Champion is working with No Kid Hungry provide up to 300,000 meals to kids in need across the country.
Ready to make Champion x General Mills part of your complete wardrobe? Then shop some of our fave picks from the collab below!
Champion Cinnamon Toast Crunch Heritage Tee
Do you crave those crazy squares? Now you can wear 'em on this heavyweight cotton tee, made with a sturdy bound crew neck, reinforced shoulder taping and double-stitched seams. Though the tee is unisex, the cut is more of a classic men's fit, so make sure you size according to your needs. Meanwhile, those Champion and Cinnamon Toast Crunch graphics are offered back and front, so they'll see you coming and going.
Champion Wheaties Reverse Weave Hoodie
Even if you don't eat the Breakfast of Champions, you can still wear it in this classic Reverse Weave Hoodie, offered in Wheaties orange. It's made of Champion's legendary heavyweight fleece that's cut on the crossgrain to resist vertical shrinkage. Available in a classic men's cut for every body, it also features a double-layer hood, hand-warming kanga pocket and signature stretch side panels.
Champion Honey Nut Cheerios Heritage Tee
If the Cheerios Honey Bee reigns supreme over your breakfast, why not let him take over your wardrobe, too? This limited-edition tee is also made of a heavyweight cotton and cut in a classic men's style, even though it's unisex. It's durable while still being wearable, with that Honey Bee graphic front and center.
Champion Lucky Charms Reverse Weave Hoodie
This hoodie is magically delicious (sorry, we couldn't resist)! If they're always after your Lucky Charms, fend them off in this heavyweight fleece hoodie, crafted to resist shrinkage and withstand pretty much whatever you want to throw at it, even thieving cereal stealers. With charms down the sleeves and that iconic leprechaun front and center, everyone will know what your breakfast of choice is.
Champion Wheaties Exclusive Heritage Tee
If you still want to dress like a Wheaties champion but you don't need the coverage of Champion's fleece hoodie, there's a limited edition t-shirt version of the Wheaties hoodie. With a smaller logo on the front and a loud and proud version that covers the back, you'll leave little doubt to your intentions of excellence in this durable, heavyweight cotton tee.
