RHOP's Wendy Osefo on That Incident With T'Challa the Bird and Where They Stand Now

Forget Wendy Osefo's fight with Ashley Darby, it's her incident with T'Challa the bird that we can't stop talking about!

While last week's episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac mainly followed Wendy's beef with Ashley during the ladies' trip to Monique Samuels' lake house, it was Monique's pet African parrot that brought the drama (and laughs) when it nearly attacked Wendy by flying right into her face (trust us: you'll want to re-watch Wendy's horrified reaction over and over).

"My soul jumped out of my body like, 'Oh my god! Jesus.' It was bad," Wendy tells E! News in an exclusive interview of her altercation with T'Challa.

But good news, RHOP fans: Wendy and T'Challa have no bad blood between them today.

"Me and T'Challa have actually gotten closer. T'Challa actully followed me on Instagram," Wendy says. "T'Challa has an Instagram account. T'Challa has followed me since on Instagram."