Here's What Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Bringing to Netflix After Landing Major Deal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Hollywood plans have been revealed.

E! News has learned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed a multiyear deal with Netflix where they will be producing films and series for the streaming service including scripted series, docu-series, documentaries, features and children's programming.

"Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope," the couple said in a statement to the New York Times on Sept. 2. "As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us."

They added that Netflix's "unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action."

There are several projects already in development including an innovative nature docu-series and an animated series that celebrates inspiring women. The Duke and Duchess are also committed to highlighting diverse voices in front of and behind the camera with their new projects.

And for those wondering if Meghan will star in any upcoming Netflix programs, E! News has learned baby Archie Harrison's mom has no plans to return to acting.