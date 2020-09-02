Dancing With the Stars Reveals the Cast for Season 29

Ladies and gentlemen, we're about to find out if Carole Baskin can dance.

It's true: the Tiger King star is officially part of the season 29 cast of Dancing With the Stars, which was revealed in full on the Wednesday, Sept. 2 episode of Good Morning America.

Before Wednesday, ABC had only confirmed that Kaitlyn Bristowe and AJ McLean would be donning their dancing shoes. Now we know they'll be doing it at least six feet away from a truly wild list of fellow stars, including three Netflix reality stars, three athletes, several actors from beloved projects and one iconic rapper.

Bristowe, McLean and Baskin will be joined by previously reported stars Chrishell Stause, Anne Heche and Vernon Davis, as well as Skai Jackson, Johnny Weir, Nev Schulman, Jesse Metcalfe, Nelly, Justina Machado, Monica Aldama, Jeannie Mai and Charles Oakley.

Is this the most varied and most unexpected cast list the show has had in years? It's quite possible.