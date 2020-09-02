Treat Yourself To Sephora's Labor Day Deals

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
With the upcoming three day weekend, you have all the more time to shop, and Sephora has some great deals going on. You can find steep discounts on your favorite brands like Marc Jacobs, Too Faced and more right now.
Below, shop some of our favorite sale finds from Sephora, from perfumes to eyeshadows. You can also currently get free shipping on all orders using the code FREESHIP, plus extended returns.
Marc Jacobs Beauty 3-Piece Eye Bestsellers Set
If you've been wanting to try out Marc Jacobs makeup, here's your perfect chance to do so. You'll receive a Petite Highliner Gel Eye Crayon, a Fineliner Ultra-Skinny Gel Eye Crayon
and a Petite Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara in this bestsellers set.
T3 Whirl Trio Interchangeable Styling Wand Set
Invest in a new curling iron with this wand set that comes with three different barrels. You can achieve so many looks.
Givenchy Dahlia Divin Eau de Parfum
This warm and spicy fragrance is a great buy for fall. It has notes of white orange blossom tea, apricot, jasmine and white musk.
Too Faced Peach Perfect Mattifying Setting Powder – Peaches and Cream Collection
How sweet is the packaging of this setting powder? It's mattifying and a has a universal peach tint to brighten your skin.
KVD Vegan Beauty Everlasting Liquid Lipstick
You're getting a great deal on these liquid lipsticks. Although they have a matte finish, they are moisturizing with vitamin E and sunflower seed wax.
COVER FX Power Play Concealer
Get 16 hours of coverage with this crease-proof, transfer-proof concealer. It promises to defend your skin from pollution.
Too Faced Shake Your Palm Palms Mini Eye Shadow Palette – Peaches and Cream Collection
How perfect are the colors in this eye shadow palette? It comes with matte, shimmer and pearl-finish shades and is is infused with peach and sweet fig milk for a peachy scent.
COVER FX Power Play Foundation
This cult-favorite foundation is long-lasting with a matte finish. It comes in a ton of shades to find your perfect fit.
Too Faced Sugar Peach Face & Eye Palette - Peaches and Cream Collection
You can use these face and eye shades wet or dry for an intense or soft look.
Viktor&Rolf BONBON
This scent in an adorable bottle is almost good enough to eat. It has notes of caramel, mandarin and orange blossom.
Guerlain Maxilash Volumizing and Curling Mascara
This mascara in an elegant tube with a classic wand volumizes and curls your lashes.
