2020 E! People's Choice Awards: Submit Your Fan Favorite Nominations Before Official Voting Starts!

It's the most wonderful time of the year!

E! is getting ready for the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards. It's a show that is all about the people, so of course we want to hear from you about your fan favorites.

Every year there are TV shows, movies, celebrities and trends that blow us out of the water, but some are just a cut above the rest. So we want to know your top picks in TV, music, movies and pop culture during the fan favorite nomination phase starting today, Monday, Sept. 14 through Friday, Sept. 18.

Head to the PCAs voting site now to nominate your absolute favorites in entertainment and pop culture. Your submissions may win your faves a spot on the ballot when official voting begins on Oct. 1.

The fate of your favorite pop culture fandom may hang in the balance, so its up to you to nominate while you can!