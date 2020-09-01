8 Kanye West Bombshells From Nick Cannon's Podcast Cannon's Class

Kanye West sat down with Nick Cannon for the latest episode of his podcast Cannon's Class, and throughout the 44-minute conversation, the two discussed everything from the Taylor Swift-VMAs controversy to his 2016 hospitalization.

The rapper also discussed his ongoing presidential campaign, including the origins of his own political banner "the Birthday Party" and one of the issues he's most passionate about: abortion.

As E! readers recall, Kanye opened up about the topic at his first-ever presidential rally in North Charleston in July. He detailed a significant moment in his life when he and Kim Kardashian learned they were expecting their first child together, North West, and they both initially contemplated abortion before deciding against it in the end.

