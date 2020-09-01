Aubrey O'Day Slams "Sick" and "Degrading" Comments About Her Body

Aubrey O'Day is clapping back.

On Aug. 31, The Daily Mail published a series of photos of a woman the outlet identified as O'Day along with the headline "Aubrey O'Day Looks Unrecognizable as She Emerges for a Stroll With Her Dogs After Promoting Diet App With Filtered Snap on Instagram."

It wasn't long before the report spread online, with some accusing O'Day of editing past social media photos to promote products. However, O'Day refused to stand for any body shaming.

Taking to Twitter on Sept. 1, the 36-year-old singer posted a photo of herself wearing a black swimsuit while holding a piece of paper that featured the date and time, her name and the words "this is degrading" on it.

"It's so sick what ppl will do for click bait!" the Danity Kane star wrote alongside the photo. "And that my lawyer needed this photo to defend me against it.. When is this industry going to stop abusing women's bodies! Sorry my place is a mess, currently remodeling my glam room—I'm sure it'll be written that I'm a hoarder next!"