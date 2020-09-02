RHOC Season 15 Trailer Has Shannon Beador With Coronavirus, a New Housewife & Lots of Drama!

There's a new Housewife (and a pandemic) in Orange County.

Bravo just released the new trailer for season 15 of The Real Housewives of Orange County and the action-packed video shows the ladies grappling with lots of drama, a new cast mate and the deadly coronovirus pandemic.

Kelly Dodd, Shannon Beador, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter are all back for the new season, which also welcomes Elizabeth Lyn Vargas to the scene.

"I'm excited for 2020!" Shannon says at the start of the video before her family is stricken by COVID-19 (earlier this year, Shannon revealed that she and her three daughters, Stella, Sophie and Adeline, had tested positive for COVID-19). After complaining about being "a statistic for corona-f--king-virus," Shannon can be seen doing breathing treatments. "They've shut the entire f--king country down!" she later says.

The RHOC cameras also break the fourth wall by showing crew members shutting down production as the pandemic sweeps O.C.