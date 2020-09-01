Brandy vs. Monica: "The Boy Is Mine" Verzuz Battle That Broke The Internet

The Aug. 31 Brandy v. Monica Verzuz may have been the title match of all the Verzuz battles thus far for so many reasons that went beyond the music.

Both beginning their careers before they could celebrate their sweet sixteens, the songstresses can be credited for creating the blueprint many of our R&B faves follow today. So it was no surprise when 1.2 million viewers, including celebs like Lenny Kravitz, Erykah Badu and Jhene Aiko, tuned into the record-breaking Instagram live battle that saw the music veterans play some of their greatest hits from their classic catalogs.

Twenty-five years after dropping their record-setting collaboration "The Boy Is Mine," it is no secret the women have had a turbulent relationship, even getting into a physical altercation once in 1999. While Brandy admitted during the livestream the two have "so much to give" together, the song birds revealed it had been eight years since they had been in a room together, triggering fans to wonder why. Without going into further detail, Monica did mention Missy Elliott was very adamant about getting the women in the same room. "She wanted us to see each other, like seriously. Everyday! For like three days! Everyday!," Monica emphasized.